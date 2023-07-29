Paul Merson Endorses Chelsea’s New Signing Nicolas Jackson

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson, has recently expressed his belief that Chelsea’s new signing, Nicolas Jackson, is set to make a significant impact next season. Merson’s endorsement of the Senegal international is grounded in his observation of Jackson’s lively and direct playing style. With his recent move from Villarreal to Chelsea, Jackson has the potential to surprise and impress fans with his skills and contributions to the team.

“Nicolas Jackson looks like a great player. He is very lively and direct, and he doesn’t mess about. He can score a goal and make a goal as well.

“He is linked up very well with Mudryk so far, and both of them have been very impressive in pre-season.

“I have been very surprised with Nicolas Jackson so far. I know it is only pre-season, but what I have seen has been ample. He is a handful, and I’d definitely say that he is going to surprise people this season,” he said

source: dailypost

