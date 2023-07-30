Paul Merson backs new Chelsea signing to take the Premier League by storm

Paul Merson, an Arsenal hero and Chelsea fan, has expressed his support for new Chelsea signing Nicolas Jackson, believing that the Senegal international will make a significant impact in the Premier League next season. Jackson, who was acquired from Villarreal for approximately £30m, showcased his abilities last season by scoring 13 goals in 38 games for the La Liga side, including an impressive nine goals in the final eight league matches.

Merson has been pleasantly surprised by Jackson’s performance during pre-season and is confident that he will excel for Chelsea. Despite finishing 12th in the Premier League last season, Chelsea aims to improve their position under the guidance of their new manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Merson praises Jackson’s energetic and direct style of play, highlighting his ability to both score and create goals. Additionally, Merson commends Jackson’s successful partnership with Mudryk in pre-season, emphasizing their impressive performances thus far.

Chelsea’s new signing, Jackson, has impressed during pre-season, showing great potential and surprising those who have watched him play. Despite his young age, the club’s sporting directors believe he is ready for this next step in his career and are excited for him to work with the new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea teammates.

Jackson is the second signing of the summer for Chelsea, following the arrival of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. The club is now focused on signing a new midfielder, with unsuccessful bids made for Brighton star Moises Caicedo.

