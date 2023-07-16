PARTEY OUT, RICE IN: How new look Arsenal could assemble next season

The Gunners are spending big in the current transfer window to try and catch up with Manchester City next season but will have no hiding place if they fail.

Mikel Arteta’s men were the Premier League surprise package of the previous campaign after finishing 5th two seasons ago. No one had pictured Arsenal as Man City’s ultimate rivals last season but the Citizens had the last laugh.

Arsenal sat 8 points clear of Manchester City after beating Leeds United 4-1 on April 1, but followed that result with successive draws against relegation threatened Southampton, Liverpool and then West Ham United.

The Arsenal head coach admitted publicly about how bitter he felt about Arsenal bottling the Premier League title last season.

But now, with over £200m spent, the Arsenal manager, has no excuses and must challenge Manchester City for the title once again. Which leads us to the title of this article.

Below is probably how Arsenal could assemble next season with Thomas Partey out and Declan Rice in.

Defence

Aaron Ramsdale remains Mikel Arteta’s undisputed No.1 for the years to come apparently.

Ben White was a liability last season and contributed little in attack for Arsenal. £40m signing, Jurrien Timber, who can plays as centre-back or a makeshift right-back should slot in at the right side of Arsenal’s defence.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes should continue their partnership as centre-halves while Oleksander Zinchenko should complete Mikel Arteta’s back four.

Midfield

This is the area where Arsenal will have a new profound look, with Thomas Partey moving down to the bench for Declan Rice to slot in alongside Kai Havertz and Norway international, Martin Odegaard.

Granit Xhaka has of course, joined Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year-deal already.

Attack

Same old trio of Brazilian duo, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli with Bukayo Saka at the right-hand-side.

However, Leandro Trossard should start some games in place of Gabriel Martinelli.

