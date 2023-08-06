PARTEY OUT, RICE IN: How new look Arsenal could assemble for the Community shield Against Man City

The Gunners now has a new profound look with the signing of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz. Mikel Arteta’s men will officially kick off their 2023-24 campaign with a much anticipated Community shield encounter against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Citizens won both EPL fixture against Arsenal last term and kicked out the Gunners from the Emirates FA Cup.

Pep’s men has also been relatively active in the transfer market and has successful captured the services of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvadiol from Chelsea and Red Bull Leipzig respectively. They have however, part ways with Ilkay Gundogan with Croatian midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, inheriting his famous No.8 shirt at the Etihad.

Arsenal are going to lock horns with Manchester City without Gabriel Jesus and Mikel Arteta is currently undergoing a striker dilemma with the likes of Kai Havertz, Eddie Nketiah and Falorin Balogun all at his disposal.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below is probably how Arsenal could assemble for their Community shield showdown against Pep Guardiola’s reigning treble winning Manchester City.

Defence

David Raya’s transfer to Arsenal is imminent for the meantime, allowing Aaron Ramsdale to retain his spot in between the sticks for the Gunners.

£40m signing from Ajax, Jurrien Timber, should slot in at right-back alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Aleskandr Zinchenko.

Midfield

This is the area where some big changes could be made by Mikel Arteta.

Granit Xhaka has joined Bayer Leverkusen and Thomas Partey could miss out on the starting XI as a result of Declan Rice arrival.

Martin Odegaard should be paired in midfield alongside Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.

Attack

Bukayo Saka will start, certainly. Eddie Nketiah is expected to lead the line ahead of Falorin Balogun and Gabriel Martinelli should occupy the left-hand-side.

