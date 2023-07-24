Part of Mudryk’s statement that shows why he might not reach his full potential at Chelsea

Research shows that most players who speak highly of themselves always failed to replicate the same qualities on the pitch which is why Mudryk should be careful with his words.

The Ukraine International had a brilliant game against Brighton as he came on in the second half and scored a wonderful goal to open his Chelsea account. He combined with Jackson by exchanging passes before lashing out a shot to increase Chelsea’s lead.

Pochettino after the match was full of praise for the winger and backed him to shine next season. Although the manager noted that Mudryk needs a lot of work in the training.

Mudryk after Chelsea flogged Brighton 4-3 was quoted as saying: “I feel happy for all the work I put into this goal [vs Brighton]. It is not all my potential. It is only 20%. I feel good because playing under Pochettino, our manager, is nice, it is enjoyable and it is a new team which is also enjoyable.”

However, the part where he said the performance he gave against Brighton was only 20% of his potential appears that he spoke highly of himself which shows why he might not reach his full potential at Chelsea. Mudryk should focus on improving himself and talking with his feet on the pitch rather than his mouth because pride goes before a fall.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment

