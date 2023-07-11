Part Of Caicedo’s statement that shows he cannot wait to become a Chelsea player

Moises Caicedo have shed light on his potential move to Chelsea this summer and a part of his statement has revealed that he wants Chelsea and cannot wait to become their player.

The talented midfielder has been the number one on Chelsea’s wishlist this summer but his deal has been delayed as Chelsea and Brighton are yet to reach an agreement.

Caicedo established himself as one of the brightest midfielder in the Premier League last season which caught the attention of Chelsea as well as other top clubs in Europe.

Caicedo is expected to pair Enzo Fernandez in Chelsea’s midfield next season if the Blues were able to complete his move this summer.

However, Caicedo reportedly made it clear to the media that he wants the Chelsea move this summer when he said “It’s a big team, that’s true. A very historic team and I can’t say no because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful.”

This statement from the Brighton man shows he cannot wait to be a Chelsea player to help them accomplish their objectives next season.

