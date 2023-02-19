Paris Saint-Germain all-time top scorers: Mbappe out to catch Cavani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint-Germain was established about 52 years ago, in 1970, therefore they have a brief history.

That hasn’t stopped them from becoming one of the most successful French clubs in history, though, since they have had an incredible amount of domination domestically since the Qatari takeover in 2011.

What players have scored the most goals for PSG during the course of the club’s brief history?

Edinson Cavani, a legend in Uruguay, tops the list with 200 goals. El Matador was a lethal goal scorer for the capital team. He was acquired from Napoli for €64 million, the sixth most expensive transfer in football history at the time. His best scoring season was the 2016–17 one, when he ended with 49 goals across all competitions in just 50 games.

Kylian Mbappe, 23, who is now in second position and with over 180 goals, is on pace to surpass Cavani as PSG’s all-time best goal scorer this season. When the World Cup winner scored 28 goals and provided 17 assists in 2021–2022, he set a record for the most goals scored and assists in a single season in Ligue 1.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden, who scored 156 goals in just 180 appearances, is third. With a goal every 97 minutes on average, it is easy to assume that his most ruthless scoring seasons took place while wearing the PSG jersey. In Ligue 1, he also holds the record for most straight games with a goal (nine).

Neymar, who has had an incredible start to the 2022–23 season, is now in fourth position with 111 goals in 159 games. It is safe to argue that if he hadn’t been plagued by ailments, he would have scored even more goals.

Pauleta, a Portuguese striker who played for PSG from 2003 to 2008, finished the 2005–06 and 2006–07 seasons as Ligue 1’s leading scorer with 109 goals for Les Parisiens. He was able to aid PSG in winning two Coupe de France championships and a Coupe de la Ligue, despite the fact that the team wasn’t particularly dominant at the time domestically.

Dominique Rocheta, who is the sixth-highest scorer in PSG history with 100 goals scored over the course of a seven-year career, led PSG to the 1985–86 Ligue 1 championship by tallying 19 goals in 35 league games. He also competed for France in the 1984 UEFA Europeans, which they won.

PSG’s 2015 acquisition, Angel Di Maria, had a number of outstanding personal moments. It can be said that he had his best years as a goal scorer while playing for PSG, scoring 93 goals in 295 games, despite the fact that he wasn’t well known for his goal-scoring exploits given that he wasn’t among the top scorers at Real Madrid and Benfica.

Safet Susic (85 goals), Rai (74 goals), and Guillaume Hoarau (57 goals) round off the top 10 goal scorers in PSG history.

SportzMedia (

)