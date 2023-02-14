PAR 0-0 BAY: Today’s HT Performance Shows Why Kylian Mbappe Is Paris Saint-Germain’s Best Player

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kylian Mbappe started on the bench as Paris Saint-Germain faced Bayern Munich at Parc des Princes. It was expected as Kylian Mbappe has missed recent games due to injury and wasn’t fully fit for the game.

Kylian Mbappe has faced Bayern Munich in past Champions League games and never disappoints against the German giants. The Frenchman knows how to break Paris Saint-Germain’s defense as he has done it in past seasons. The likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr failed to get through Bayern’s defense.

Kylian Mbappe has always been Paris Saint Germain’s best player. The Frenchman always delivers in front of goal and always makes a difference when he appears in the starting lineup. Kylian Mbappe seems to be the only hope Paris Saint-Germain have at the moment as Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi have failed to be productive in the first half.

Paris Saint-Germain failed to launch a single threatening attack against Bayern Munich. They failed to make proper use of counter attacks and didn’t have any shot on target in the first half of the match. Paris Saint-Germain’s defenders did well to deny Bayern Munich on multiple occasions. The likes of Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira did an outstanding job in defense.

It was as though Paris Saint-Germain underestimated their opponent after their poor run in form. Bayern Munich who haven’t been performing well in recent games, completely outclassed Paris Saint-Germain in the first half of the match. It was about time they brought in Kylian Mbappe to dictate the game.

