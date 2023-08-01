PAN vs FRA: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups.

(Photo Credit: Vietnam Post)

Match Venue and Date:

Panama is set to face off against France in their third group F encounter at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the match scheduled to take place at Sydney Football Stadium on Wednesday, 2 August 2023, at 11:00 West African Standard Time.

Match Preview:

As Panama enters this game, they do so with their World Cup journey already concluded, experiencing the highs and lows of their debut in the tournament.

After suffering a resounding defeat against a formidable Brazil side in their opening game, they demonstrated resilience in a narrow 1-0 loss to Jamaica, salvaging some pride.

Now, the Central American team aims to etch their name in history by netting their first goal in the tournament, potentially paving the way for the growth of women’s football in Panama.

However, France stands firmly in Panama’s way, currently positioned at the top of Group F, level on points with Jamaica.

A victory in this match would guarantee France’s advancement to the next stage and possibly secure their status as group winners, depending on other results.

With a squad brimming with talent and skill, it is widely expected that France will prove to be a formidable challenge for the aspiring Panamanian team.

Team :

Panama:

The Panamanian side has no injury concerns ahead of the crucial clash against France. However, Deysire Salazar and Emily Cedeno are walking on a tightrope, being one booking away from facing suspension.

Possible Formation: 5-4-1

Potential Starting XI: Bailey; Castillo, Baltrip-Reyes, Pinzón, Vargas, Jaén; Mills, González, Quintero, Cox; Riley.

France:

As they prepare to face Panama, France faces some concerns of their own. Clara Mateo, Sakina Karchaoui, Kenza Dali, and Sandie Toletti, key players in their lineup, are all currently carrying yellow cards.

Another booking for any of them would mean they miss their next match, a prospect that France surely wants to avoid.

Possible Formation: 4-4-2

Potential Starting XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Périsset, Lakrar, Renard, Karchaoui; Dali, Geyoro, Toletti, Bacha; Diani, Sommer.

The upcoming encounter between Panama and France promises to be an enthralling battle, showcasing the determination of a fledgling Panamanian side and the class and expertise of the seasoned French team.

While Panama aims to score its first-ever World Cup goal and sow the seeds of growth, France seeks to secure their dominance in Group F.

The football world awaits this clash of wills, and fans can look forward to an exhilarating display of talent and passion on the grand stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

