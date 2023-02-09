PAL vs BRI: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Crystal Palace are currently 12th in the Premier League, but a relegation battle is possible. They host Brighton and Hove Albion, who are sixth in the table and could qualify for the Champions League next season.

Although there is a considerable distance between these two clubs, this is known as the M23 derby, and the two sets of fans do not get along. Palace are only six points above the relegation zone, and their last five league games, according to the form guide, have them ranked 19th with two points. Their most recent league match resulted in a 2-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Brighton and Hove Albion supporters have big dreams right now. They are currently six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, but they have a game in hand. Since a home loss to Arsenal at the start of the season, the Seagulls have gone unbeaten in four league games.

In those four games, they have scored ten goals, though they needed a late goal to beat Bournemouth 1-0 at home last weekend. Their new coach appears to have had no effect on them. Brighton have won five of their ten Premier League away games this season. They, along with Leicester City, have the most away goals in the league this season, with 21.

KICKOFF TIME: Brighton versus Crystal Palace match will go down on Saturday at 4PM Nigerian time.

