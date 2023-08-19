PAL vs ARS: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Crystal Palace will face London rivals Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Monday night after both clubs earned narrow victories on the first day of the Premier League season.

Last Saturday, the Eagles defeated Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane, while Mikel Arteta’s team defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1.

Even without the flamboyant Wilfried Zaha or influential assist king Michael Olise, who has reportedly turned down interest from Chelsea in order to stay at Selhurst Park, Palace deservedly defeated Sheffield United last weekend thanks to Odsonne Edouard’s close-range strike.

It could and arguably should have been more for the Eagles, who were repeatedly foiled by Blades number one Wes Foderingham, but Roy Hodgson celebrated his 76th birthday in style as Palace surged into the top five of the table with just one game played.

Arsenal and Palace may sympathise with starting the season without key attackers as Gabriel Jesus recovers from knee surgery, but as was the case over the winter, Eddie Nketiah proved to be a more than adequate deputy to the Brazilian number nine.

Assisted by a great piece of skill from Gabriel Martinelli, the ex-England Under-21 international fired Arsenal into the lead against Nottingham Forest the previous weekend, before Bukayo Saka gave ex-Arsenal man Matt Turner an even more severe homecoming with an amazing strike into the top corner.

However, as was the case several times last season, Mikel Arteta’s side went cold after taking a 2-0 lead, giving Forest a way back into the game through Taiwo Awoniyi’s lightning-quick counter-attacking goal—triggering flashbacks to last year’s Liverpool and West Ham United capitulations—but the Gunners held on for an uneasy victory.

Last season’s runners-up now return on the road after registering 10 clean sheets on away turf—by far the most in the league, as was their tally of 39 points on the road—but the Gunners have lost all four of Arteta’s Monday night games.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Crystal Palace match will go down on Monday at 8PM Nigerian time.

