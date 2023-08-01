In the history of football, there have been a number of occasions where outfield players had to fill in as goalkeepers due to injury or sending off of the regular keepers. These players have gone beyond their usual roles to don the gloves and showcase their talents between the sticks. Here are the top 10 outfield players who played as goalkeepers in no particular order:

Cosmin Loti (Ludogorets)

Ludogorets had their goalkeeper sent off just after equalising to take the game into extra-time. Cosmin Moti, a centre-back by trade, took on the responsibility to go in goal and consequently went down in Ludogorets folklore.

Alex Revell (Mk Dons)

MK Dons vs Preston. 1-1. Just over 10 minutes to play. It was getting near to full-time when Dons ‘keeper Cody Cropper fouled Preston’s Eoin Doyle in the area, earning himself a red card in the process.

With no substitutions remaining, up stepped striker Alex Revell to face the resulting penalty kick.

John O’Shea (Manchester United)

During a Premier League game against Tottenham in 2007, United defender John O’Shea was forced to step into goal when the team’s goalkeeper was sent off. O’Shea made a number of crucial saves to help secure a 4-0 victory.

Lucas Radebe (Leeds)

Radebe’s display for Leeds United at Old Trafford only enhanced his legend in West Yorkshire.

Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United)

In a game between Manchester United vs Portsmouth in 2008, Rio Ferdinand once step in as goalkeeper.

Dani Alves (PSG)

Dani Alves, a defender once fill in as goalkeeper in a game between PSG vs Sochaux in 2018.

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Hugo Lloris was sent off against Europa League opponents Asteras Tripolis, and Kane was chosen as the unlucky frontman to traipse the length of the pitch and hold on for dear life.

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Edeeson was taken off at half time and Claudio Bravo got himself sent off, in absence of stand by goalkeeper, Walker has to fill in as a goalkeeper.

John Terry (Chelsea)

In 2006, Chelsea saw two goalkeepers go off injures with scarce, John Terry has to put on the gloves and Chelsea won the match.

Rodrigo Palacio (inter Milan)

He step in as a goalkeeper in a match between inter Milan and Verona.

