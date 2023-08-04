Ousmane Dembélé Set to Join PSG in a deal worth €50m

Ousmane Dembélé is all set to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a record-breaking deal. He will be signing a contract until June 2028 after completing his medical tests. The transfer fee is a whopping €50 million, with Barcelona getting a big share, and some going to the player and his agent, Moussa Sissoko.

Dembélé had an impressive five years at Barcelona, scoring 40 goals and making 42 assists. Now, PSG is excited to have him, and they’ve activated a special clause to make this happen. He will play alongside french teammates Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe.

The 25-year-old French forward is known for his amazing speed and skills, and PSG hopes he’ll bring even more power to their attacking lineup.

Fans and football lovers are eagerly waiting for Saturday when the official contract signing will happen. This move will surely shake things up in the football world and make PSG an even stronger team.

