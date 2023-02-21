This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi and his men maintained an 8 points advantage over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga table after defeating Cadiz by 2-0 last night at the Spotify Camp Nou in the Spanish League. The Blaugranas will lock horns with Real Madrid after the games against Manchester United and Almeria.

According to reports coming from Marta Ramon on RAC1, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is definitively ruled out of the club’s Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid. The report has it that the plan is for the 25-year-old attacker to make a return in the La Liga match against Athletic Club on March 12.

The report adds that Dembele suffered a thigh injury during the La Liga encounter against Girona towards the end of January and after tests were carried out it was determined that the French forward could be out for a period of five to six weeks. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

