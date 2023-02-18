Otto Rehhagel, The Manager That Won The European Championship With a Foreign Country

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In 2004, two unlikely groups combined to pull off one of the century’s greatest sporting upsets at Euro. Find this article in Sports Illustrated and Wikipedia.

Rehhagel, a former player and now coach for Kaiserslautern guided the team to Bundesliga triumph in 1997/98, only a year after bringing them back up from the second division following a shocking relegation in 1996.

Rehhagel had turned Werder Bremen into a powerhouse again in the late 1980s and early 1990s, a period that spanned 14 years. When he was done, he had created a whirlwind of success that had truly unsettled Bayern Munich, and they hired him for the 1995/96 season. He won multiple Bundesliga titles, multiple DFB Pokals, and a European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Greece had never won a game in a major international competition before Euro 2004, and that was a record they brought with them that they wanted to avoid. Indeed, before this event, they had never scored more than once in any big competition.

Before their first game of the group stage, Greece didn’t have much to worry about. They went into the contest as the second second-largest dogs and had nothing to lose.

Despite this, the Blue and Whites prevailed against 150/1 odds to win the 2004 European Championship and take home the Henri Delaunay trophy at the end of 22 incredible days.

There was a lot of feeling in Lisbon when the final whistle blew. Tears were shed by the Greeks. It broke the hearts of the Portuguese. The one German responsible for the victory was able to crack a smile.

Rehhagel’s team had gone from complete underdogs to continental winners in a matter of years. The team had just accomplished what was widely regarded as the greatest upset in soccer history.

