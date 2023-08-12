Other Players Would See Money And Forget Thier Promises, Caicedo Has Manners – Former Ecuadorian player, Guagia Patron

Former Ecuadorian player, Guagia Patron have made it clear to the media that many players would have easily forgot the promises in face of Money, but he is happy to see Caicedo sticking to his words despite Liverpool tempting him with a juicy offer.

While reacting to the media after Caicedo turned down Liverpool in favour of Chelsea, Patron noted that not many player can do that in the current football trend, and he is happy to see his country man (Caicedo) showing good character in the face of money.

In his words, Patron stated;

“Maybe another player would see money and forget about his promises. If you keep your word that you gave #Chelsea, I think it’s perfect. That speaks well not only for the player, but also Moises Caicedo as a human being.”

Chelsea hope to reach a final agreement with Brighton Hove Albion for the player before the end of today.

