Osimhen vs Lookman : The Nigerian Golden boot rivalry taking place in the Serie A

There is a brewing Golden boot rivalry taking place in the Italian Serie A this season and it is taking place between two Nigerian strikers. It has never happened before in history especially in Europe’s top 5 Leagues.

This Golden boot rivalry is between Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen and Atalanta Forward, Ademola Lookman. The two Super Eagles stars have been nothing short of impressive so far in the Italian topflight this season.

After 15 games, Osimhen has scored 13 goals while Lookman is on 11 with his latest coming in a double scored against Juventus. They are the only two Players in the Serie A so far to have scored 10+ goals hence why both Osimhen and Lookman are leading the top scorer chart.

It is a good and healthy rivalry that not only boosts Osimhen and Lookman’s profile as Players but it also advertises Nigerian Football talents to the World.

