Osimhen scores 20th goal of the season with latest goal against Frankfurt

Nigerian and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen was at it yet again as he scored for the 8th game in a row to hand his team a vital 2-0 away win at German side, Eintract Frankfurt.

His latest goal which is coming in the Uefa Champions league is Osimhen’s 20th goal of the ongoing campaign with the Nigerian Forward already scoring 18 goals in the Serie A and 2 in the UCL.

Osimhen is arguably alongside Manchester United’s Forward, Marcus Rashford the most in form striker in European football currently with his wonderful goalscoring run which has helped Napoli consolidate their position at the top of the table in the Serie A and going far in the Uefa Champions league.

It is good to see a Nigerian Payer finally dominating European football just as Osimhen is doing and he could undoubtedly secure a move to a bigger club at the end of the current season with Napoli.

