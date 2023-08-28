Osimhen receives Paolo Rossi award for finishing as the top scorer in Italian Serie A last season

Nigeria national team star Victor Osimhen honoured with the Paolo Rossi award on Sunday night for finishing as the top scorer in the Italian Serie A last season, and he also got his name onto the score sheet by netting the opening goal in Napoli football club’s 2-0 victory against Sassuolo football club.

The former Wolfsburg football club star was fantastic for Napoli football club last season, as they won the League title, and they have also been exceptional this season.

Victor Osimhen scored the total number of 26 goals for Napoli football club in the Italian Serie A last season, and that helped him to win the Golden Boot award.

Osimhen played his first League game of the season against Frosinone football club last week, and he scored a stunning brace in their remarkable 3-1 comeback victory.

The former LOSC Lille football club star was not given the award last week because the game was not played in front of their fans, but the Nigerian international was given the prestigious award at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Sunday, and he was celebrated by the club’s fans.

Victor Osimhen has also been exceptional for Napoli football club this season, and he is currently the joint highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie A with 3 goals.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Napoli football club when they play their next League game against Lazio football club at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples this weekend.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)