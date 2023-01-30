‘Osimhen Like Drogba, But He Has To Change If He Goes To England’ – José Mourinho

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

While comparing Victor Osimhen to Didier Drogba and admitting that he would “purchase him if I were at a club with a lot of money,” Jose Mourinho also had a severe warning for the Napoli striker about life in the Premier League.

The right-footed volley from the Nigerian international, who has now scored 14 goals in Serie A this season, gave him a commanding lead in the Capocannoniere charts. He controlled Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cross with his chest before juggling it on his right thigh.

Mourinho was questioned about Osimhen in comparison to a player he worked with at Chelsea, the legendary Drogba, at a press conference following Roma’s 2-1 loss at the Stadio Maradona.

“He is on par with Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive,” Mou said.

“OK, if Victor changes. If I had a lot of money and was in a club, I would buy him. He must, however, change if he ever moves to England because, unlike in the Premier League, where they would punish him severely, people in Italy put up with this kind of behavior.

After the game, The Special One also spoke with Osimhen.

“I advised him to quit diving so frequently because he scored a beautiful goal. He’s a great player since he scored a wonderful goal and did the same thing when we met earlier this season. However, he must not dive.

