Osimhen has scored 8 league goals in 2023, more than any other player in Europe’s top five Leagues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In-form Victor Osimhen netted his 8th League goal of the year for Napoli football club on Sunday night, as he scored a beautiful goal in their remarkable 3-0 victory over relegation threatening Cremonese football club at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

The Nigerian international has been superb for Napoli football club since the beginning of the year and he was able to score again for the club against Cremonese football club.

Osimhen’s impressive goal scoring form for Napoli football club made him to be given another starting role by coach Luciano Spalletti, and he was able to prove himself, as he scored a stunning goal for the club.

Goals from Victor Osimhen, Eljif Elmas and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped Napoli football club to secure a remarkable 3-0 home victory over Cremonese football club.

Victor Osimhen was impressive for Napoli football club against Cremonese football club, and he was able to score a classic goal for the club against their opponent.

With Victor Osimhen’s goal, it means he has scored eight League goals for Napoli football club this season;

Victor Osimhen has scored eight league goals in 2023, more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues, having scored two goals each against Juventus football club and Spezia football club, before scoring a goal each against AS Roma football club, Sampdoria football club and Salernitana football club before scoring another goal against Cremonese football club.

The Super Eagles star now remain the current highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie A this season with 17 goals.

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)