As Napoli takes on Sassuolo in a crucial Serie A encounter, they will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to an impressive 18 points. The Italian giants have been in fine form this season, with only one loss in their opening game against Inter Milan. Since then, Napoli has gone unbeaten in their last six games, with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scoring eight goals in those victories.

Napoli’s only two Serie A titles came during the Diego Maradona era in the late 80s and early 90s. However, with their current form and lead at the top of the table, it would take a monumental collapse for them not to add a third title to their trophy cabinet. Inter Milan’s recent draw against Sampdoria has left them 15 points behind Napoli, making it almost impossible for them to catch up with only 16 games left to play.

A win against Sassuolo would make Napoli’s lead almost unassailable, and they will be hoping that Osimhen continues his goal-scoring form. The Nigerian international has been in sensational form, with 17 goals in just 18 league matches. He will be looking to equal the goals record of former Napoli players Dries Mertens and Gonzalo Higuain, who both scored 18 goals in a Serie A season.

Osimhen’s speed has also caught the attention of football fans around the world, and he has been ranked as the third-fastest player in the top five European leagues. Only Karim Adeyemi and Mykhailo Mudryk have faster recorded top speeds than Osimhen, who clocked a top speed of 36.61km/h during Napoli’s match against Lazio earlier this season.

Despite their dominance in Serie A this season, Napoli suffered a surprise penalty shootout defeat to Cremonese in the Coppa Italia last month. It was a disappointing result for Luciano Spalletti’s side, who have otherwise had a near-perfect season. However, with a Champions League last-16 tie against Eintracht Frankfurt coming up next week, Napoli will be looking to bounce back and continue their strong form.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, has had a mixed season so far, sitting in 12th place at the table. They have won just two of their last five games, and a victory against Napoli would be a huge upset. However, they have shown that they are capable of causing problems for the top teams, having held AC Milan to a draw earlier this season.

