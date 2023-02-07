Osimhen breaks Ronaldo’s Serie A record

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward maestro, Victor Osimhen has been in incredible run of form so far this season for Luciano Spalletti led Napoli team in their domestic top-flight league.

The Nigerian international was able to replicate his top notch run of form in the last weekend as he continue his spectacular goal scoring form with a brilliant brace that got his league goal tally of the season extended to 16.

Victor Osimhen who is now on track to become the first African player to win the Italian Serie A Golden Boot scored a mind-blowing header in the last weekend, which broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the second longest jump in Italian Serie A with a height of 258cm.

Victor Osimhen’s goal over the weekend is now one of the greatest headers in Italian Serie A history, even better than Ronaldo’s famous header (256cm) against Sampdoria in 2019.

The all-time record in the competition is held by former Chelsea star and Nigerian-descent, Fikayo Tomori in one of his goals scored against Juventus.

Victor Osimhen surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A all-time jumping record.

1. Fikayo Tomori – 263cm/2.63m/8.63ft

2. Victor Osimhen – 258 cm/2.58m/8.46ft

3. Cristiano Ronaldo – 256 cm/2.56m/8.40ft.

He will be hoping to keep the tempo and momentum going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)