Nigeria national team star Victor Osimhen was on target again for Italian serie A giants SSC Napoli football club on Friday night, as they defeated Sassuolo football club 2-0 to extend their lead on top of the League table.

The former Wolfsburg football club of Germany striker has been firing from all cylinders for Napoli football club in all competitions since the beginning of the season and he was able to impress again on Friday night, as he scored a beautiful goal for the club.

Victor Osimhen retained his spot in Napoli football club’s attack alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano and the trio were able to contribute their quotas to the team’s convincing away League victory.

Goals from Georgia national team star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nigerian international Victor Osimhen gave Napoli football club a remarkable 2-0 victory over Sassuolo football club.

The goal against Sassuolo football club now means Victor Osimhen has scored in seven consecutive matches for Napoli football club in the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen has now become the current second highest goal scorer in Europe’s top five leagues this season with 18 League goals, and he will be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Napoli football club when they play their next game;

“Only Manchester City football club of England star Erling Braut Haaland (26) has scored more League goals than Napoli football club star Victor Osimhen in Europe’s top five Leagues this season (18), a goal ahead of Tottenham Hotspur football club star Harry Kane who has scored 17 goals.”

