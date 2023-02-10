Osimhen beats his compatriot and other nominees to win Italian serie A player of the month award

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen has beaten his compatriot Ademola Lookman and other nominees to win Italian serie A player of the month of January award, following his outstanding performance for Napoli football club in the League.

The former LOSC Lille football club star has been in an astonishing form for Napoli football club since the beginning of the year, and he has been able to score many goals for the club.

Victor Osimhen has made himself one of the best players in the Italian Serie A this season and his excellent performance for the club has never gone unnoticed.

The 24-year-old’s impressive goal scoring form for Napoli football club this year started with a goal against Sampdoria football club, he netted a brace against Juventus football club and he also scored a goal each against Salernitana football club and AS Roma football club before scoring a brace earlier this month.

Victor Osimhen has scored 7 goals for Napoli football club in the Italian Serie A this year and he is currently the highest goal scorer in Europe’s top five leagues in 2023.

The Nigerian international scored five goals for Napoli football club in the Italian Serie A in January and provided an assist, and his excellent performance made him to be nominated for the player of the month award, alongside his compatriot Ademola Lookman of Atalanta football club, Luis Alberto of Lazio football club, Paulo Dybala of AS Roma football club and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan football club, and he has now beaten other nominees to win the prestigious award.

