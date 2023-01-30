Osimehn Is On The Same Level As Drogba – Mourinho

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In Napoli’s 2:1 victory over Roma yesterday, Osimehn scored the first goal of the game. He continued his impressive Goalscoring form in the Match yesterday. After the Match, Mourinho, who is Roma’s manager was impressed in Osimehn’s display that he made a comment and also a Comparism.

He said Osimehn is on the same level as Drogba, who is Chelsea’s Legend. Jose Mourinho brought Drogba to Chelsea in 2004 and since then, Drogba became one of the most important Players Mourinho Managed.

In Mourinho’s comment yesterday he said, “He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive. If Victor changes, then OK. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money. However, if he does go to England, he needs to change. In Italy they put up with this sort of behaviour. Whereas in the Premier League, they’d come down hard on him. I told him he scored a wonderful goal and needs to stop diving so much. His goal was fantastic, he did the same thing when we met earlier this season, so he’s a fantastic player. But he mustn’t dive.”

Mourinho didn’t just Praise him, he also admonished him on what he needs to change in his style of play incase he might want to play in the Premier League in the Future.

Steveade (

)