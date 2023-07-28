Oshoala’s Goal Celebration: Don’t Talk About It Much, I Only Looked At It Once —Sen. Sani

As controversy continues to trail the shirtless celebration of Super Falcons’ Asisat Oshoala after she scored what turned out the winning goal for the team at the ongoing Women’s World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand, Senator Sani has offered a piece of advice for those debating the propriety or otherwise of her celebration.

The 29-year-old Barcelona forward pulled off her jersey to celebrate her goal which was the Falcon’s third of the match. But her action has sparked a nationwide debate among Nigerian football fans on social media, with many questioning the morality and propriety of her action vis-à-vis her faith.

But in his characteristic witty style, the lawmaker wrote:

“Don’t talk too much about Asisat Shirtless stunt. I only looked at it once. Just appreciate her great performance and that of other Falcons.”

￼Reactions to the tweet were basically in two broad categories — the serious and the hilarious. Some commenters took the tweet seriously and reacted to it accordingly. However, those, who perhaps are quite family with the Senator’s style, easily spotted the not-so-hidden humour in the tweet and responded with hilarious takes of their own.

See some selected reactions here:

