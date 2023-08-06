SPORT

Oshoala’s Father Replies to People’s Reactions On What He Says About His Daughter’s Celebration

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

Few days ago, the Nigerian female and Barcelona Women’s Team striker, Asisat Oshoala score a wonderful in the thrilling 3-2 win the Super Falcons recorded against Australian Women Team and she was seen taking off her shirt, which many people believe should not have been so because of her religious background. 

This is further escalated as her father reportedly scolded her on this according to a post which the former Arsenal Women Team forward made on Instagram. 

However, with a recent statement from her father, Mr. Oshoala made it known that what made her daughter to put off her shirt was ordinarily because of outpour of emotions, with him making it known that whatever transpire between him and her should be personal and not made excessively public discussion. Many people have spoken highly about the supposed reaction by Oshoala’s father described by her social media and this might have been the reason for his recent statement.

Surdhiq (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Top 10 Most Expensive Players in Man Utd’s History After the Signing of Mount, Hojlund, and Onana

5 mins ago

Comparing the Career Stats of Haaland and Hojlund Before Both Stars Moved to the EPL

18 mins ago

Transfer News: Man United close to sealing move for Amrabat, Chelsea submit £17m bid for Washington

29 mins ago

ARS 5-2 MCI: Major Improvement Noticed In Arsenal’s Win Against City That Show They Are Ready For The EPL

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button