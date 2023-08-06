Oshoala’s Father Replies to People’s Reactions On What He Says About His Daughter’s Celebration

Few days ago, the Nigerian female and Barcelona Women’s Team striker, Asisat Oshoala score a wonderful in the thrilling 3-2 win the Super Falcons recorded against Australian Women Team and she was seen taking off her shirt, which many people believe should not have been so because of her religious background.

This is further escalated as her father reportedly scolded her on this according to a post which the former Arsenal Women Team forward made on Instagram.

However, with a recent statement from her father, Mr. Oshoala made it known that what made her daughter to put off her shirt was ordinarily because of outpour of emotions, with him making it known that whatever transpire between him and her should be personal and not made excessively public discussion. Many people have spoken highly about the supposed reaction by Oshoala’s father described by her social media and this might have been the reason for his recent statement.

