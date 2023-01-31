SPORT

Oshoala’s 100th Goal: Barcelona Praises Oshoala With Yoruba Language After Reaching The Milstone

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker, Asisat Oshoala has been in an excellent form this season and has scored 2 consecutive hat-trick in her last 2 games. She has also been praised by her club, Barcelona football club after scoring 100 goals for the Spanish club side.

Barcelona football club took to their verified Facebook Page and praised the reigning African Women’s Best Player of the year using a Yoruba Dialect. They called her ‘Agba baller’ (which means legendary footballer or a Great footballer). They revealed that she scored 100 goals in 131 games for the club. The Spanish club congratulated her.

It will be recalled that on Sunday, 29th of January 2023, Asisat Oshoala scored a hat-trick in the space of 20 minutes as Barcelona Women’s Team thrashed Granadilla Tenerife 6-0 in their Spanish league clash. The third goal which was scored on the 27th minute of the game is the 100th goal she has scored for Barcelona football club.

