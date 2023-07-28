Oshoala Puts Her Name In History Book After Scoring And Inspiring Nigeria To Victory At 2023 WWC

The Nigerian Super Falcons had a super exciting comeback to grab a 3-2 victory against Australia, who are co-hosting the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The match went down at the Suncorp Stadium on Thursday. Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale, and Asisat Oshoala were the goal scorers for the Super Falcons, but it was Oshoala who made history with her record-breaking goal in the ongoing Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian superstar, Asisat Oshoala, totally rocked it when she came in as a sub and scored a goal that broke records, making her a legend in the history books. The five-time African footballer of the year just made history by becoming the first African player ever to score in three different World Cups. She scored against Australia in the 63rd minute, and it only took her 11 minutes to make her mark on the scoresheet and in the record books. She had also scored in the previous World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

After Oshoala scored her record-breaking goal, she casually took off her jersey while her teammates gathered around and cheered. But Nigeria ended up winning 3-2 against Australia, even though they got a little nervous towards the end.

