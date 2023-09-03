OSA vs FCB: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

On Sunday night, Osasuna and Barcelona will square off in the final La Liga match of the weekend. After the first three games of the season, the hosts are in seventh place, while the reigning champions are in fourth.

Osasuna will be trying to rebound from their Conference League defeat in midweek. In the playoff qualifications, they drew 2-2 with Club Brugge but were defeated 4-3 on aggregate after losing the first leg 2-1. The hosts have won two of their first three league games, beating Celta Vigo and Valencia before losing 2-0 to Athletic Bilbao. Last season, Rojillos finished seventh with 53 points, 35 fewer than its opponents.

Meanwhile, Barcelona was pushed to the limit in their last match but came back to defeat Villareal 4-3 after trailing 3-2 in the second half. Their only loss this season occurred in their season opener against Getafe, where they drew 0-0.

Last season, Blaugrana won the league by a ten-point margin over Real Madrid, who finished second. They were also by far the finest defensive club, conceding only 20 goals in 38 league games.

Last season, Barcelona lost their final two away games but had already won the title. Nonetheless, they finished with the greatest away record in the league, with 40 points in 19 games.

KICKOFF TIME: Osasuna versus Barcelona match will go down today at 8PM Nigerian time.

