OSA 0:1 BAR: The Worst And Best Players For Barcelona In The First Half Of The Game.

Barcelona were clearly the better team in the first half of the game as they had the possession counts in their favour and also more attempts on goal. The Catalans had the first half advantage as they narrowly led Osasuna 1-0 at halftime thanks to a brilliant goal from Jules Kounde.

Well, let’s take a look at the worst and best players for Barcelona in the first half of the game against Osasuna.

Worst Player.

1, Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish International had an unconvincing performance for Barcelona in the first half of the game against Osasuna. The 35-year-old missed a big goalscoring opportunity in the encounter as he struggled to make a solid impact on Barcelona’s performance against the home side.

Best Players:

1, Jules Kounde.

The French International was undoubtedly one of the best players for Barcelona in the first half of the game against Osasuna. The 24-year-old gave Barcelona that confidence in the heart of the team’s defense as he made brilliant wins of the ball to neutralize the threat coming from the opponent’s attackers. Jules Kounde also scored an important goal in the closing minutes of the first half to make sure Barcelona had the all important lead at halftime.

2, Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

The German International made a few incredible saves for Barcelona in the first half of the game as he prevented Osasuna from scoring any goal against his side. The 31-year-old was really solid in goal for Barcelona as he contributed his quota to the team’s performance in the encounter.

