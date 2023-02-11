This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sensational Nigerian goal poacher, Gift Orban, carried over his form in the colours of Stabæk to Koninklijke Atletiek Associatie Gent as he recorded a brace in a his first start for his new side in their 3-3 stalemate against Koninklijke Voetbal Club Westerlo.

Haven grinded out a point on the road on Matchday 25, Koninklijke Voetbal Club Westerlo hoped to return back to Het Kuipje to consolidate the point when they face Koninklijke Atletiek Associatie Gent on Matchday 26.

Haven suffered a defeat against Genk, Koninklijke Atletiek Associatie Gent hoped to dust their self and bounce back to winning ways starting from it’s Matchday 26 against Koninklijke Voetbal Club Westerlo at the Het Kuipje.

A tightly contested first hald produced a totalof 4 goals with either of the sides scoring two goals apiece and Nigerian international, Gift Orban opening his goal account.

In the second half, the two sides went ahead to net one goal apiece with Nigerian international, Gift Orban coming through with a brace to help salvage a point for Koninklijke Atletiek Associatie Gent in a six-goal stalemate.

