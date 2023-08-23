Options for Man Utd to solve their Midfield woes

Manchester United has had a lacklustre start to the Premier League season and needs to address their struggles in midfield. Despite a messy win against Wolves they were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham. The manager lamented the team’s inability to convert early chances and score the opening goal.

1. Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

Amrabat’s impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup showcased his exceptional passing skills and ability to evade pressure through skillful dribbling. The addition of Amrabat would undoubtedly elevate the midfield quality at United. However the Red Devils have yet to make a formal bid for the 27-year-old as they are currently cautious about exceeding their budget. Selling either Anthony Martial or Donny van de Beek could potentially provide the financial freedom required to pursue Amrabat.

2. Amadou Onana (Everton)

Amadou Onana is an energetic and combative midfielder who could provide more support to Casemiro and prevent United from getting overrun in the middle of the park as they did against Wolves and Spurs. Having spent one season in the Premier League with Everton, his expertise would be valuable. Acquiring the Belgium international might be challenging as Everton may demand around £45m particularly after their poor start to the season.

3. Ibrahim Sangare (PSV)

Over the past couple of years, the Ivory Coast footballer has emerged as a key asset for PSV. Their second-place finish in the Dutch top-flight and cup victory owed much to Sangare’s contributions. In the 2021-22 Eredivisie season, Sangare was recognized as the best defensive midfielder for his exceptional statistics in tackles duels recoveries and interceptions.

4. Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord)

Mats Wieffer is a rising star in Dutch football. He was a key player in Feyenoord’s Eredivisie title win last season. With a spot in the Netherlands national team, the 23-year-old impresses as a confident dribbler and passer. He actively contributes to reclaiming possession whether through impactful tackles or strategic fouls. Manchester United could acquire his services for a reasonable fee of £15m ($19m).

