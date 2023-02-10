Opportunist: Reactions As Photos Show Peter Obi Celebrating 2013 AFCON With Super Eagles

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supporters of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi have reacted to an old picture that captured him celebrating the Super Eagles of Nigeria after they won the African Nations Cup in 2013

However, The Picture resurfaced online after the former governor of Anambra state was recently referred to as an opportunist

More so, It is coming when all Nigerians will take to the poll on February 25th to elect another president that will direct the affairs of the nation

However, The picture which was taken after Nigeria won the nation cup In 2013, had peter obi, among several officials, celebrating the players after they had been handed the trophy

In the finals of the cup which was played in South Africa, Nigeria defeated their opponent Burkina Faso 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Sunday Mba

In the viral photos, Peter obi could be seen smiling as he was looking at the players and the trophy

Many other officials could also be seen celebrating the trophy

However, since the picture resurfaced online, Many have expressed surprise after seeing Peter obi in a photo Celebrating the 2013 African nations Cup trophy with the boys

Moreso, it is permanent to know that Late Stephen Kechi was the head coach who made the history

