Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has displayed an unstoppable form. The Argentine forward has been consistently scoring and assisting, playing a major role in leading Inter Miami to their first title in his career.

No team has been able to find a way to stop Messi from scoring. The next opponent for Inter Miami, Cincinnati – also the current Eastern Conference leader in MLS – is expected to find a solution to the Messi challenge.

Coach Pat Noonan of this team also revealed that he has found a way to contain the Argentine forward. He said, “Many teams and coaches have tried to figure out how to stop one of the greatest players in history. It’s also a challenge for us in the upcoming match.”

For Inter Miami, they hadn’t won in 11 consecutive games before Messi arrived. But after Leo joined, Inter Miami hasn’t experienced defeat. There’s a reason Messi is the best player in the world. He has transmitted his competitive spirit to his teammates on the field, changing the club’s performance.

To contain Messi, teams have tightly marked him. Some teams have retreated deep into their own half, deploying a large number of players to block in front of the goal. But none have been able to stop Messi.

Nashville did quite well in the Leagues Cup final. I think they defended well, limiting situations where Messi or Busquets got the ball. However, in a moment, Messi still managed to get past them.

Cincinnati’s coach also humorously talked about Messi’s appeal to American soccer in general and his team in particular: “Hopefully after watching Messi play, our fans won’t turn to support Inter Miami.”

