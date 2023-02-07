Opinion:Why Potter should consider starting Fofana ahead of Havertz in Chelsea’s attacking position

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Owing to Chelsea’s poor attacking performances, which has led them to drop points and sit in the 9th position in the English Premier League table. It is a wake-up call for Potter to instill some changes in Chelsea’s attacking format and players too.

However, considering starting Fofana ahead of Havertz should also come into consideration by Potter.

Reasons:

Unlike Havertz, Fofana possesses the strength and skills required to take on defenders: There was an analysis that divulged that Datro Fofana has taken more defenders (7) in his few 60 minds of the game for Chelsea than the defenders (4) than Havertz has taken in his game for Chelsea this season. Now judging from this analysis, one would not argue that Fofana has the ability and capability (that is strength and skills) required to lead the Chelsea squad to success. This is because it is the sole responsibility of a striker to pester defenders making them uncomfortable till the end of the game. And this is what Havertz has failed to do which has led to the poor performances of Chelsea’s squad in getting goals from their attackers. At this moment, Potter should have noted that there is every possibility that Datro Fofana might replicate the astonishing performances of Chelsea ex-striker and legend, Didier Drogba. Hence the need to always feature him ahead of Havertz.

Havertz is sluggish and can’t make much impact being Chelsea’s top striker: One problem with Havertz is his sluggishness when it comes to attacks. He’s always slow in the distribution of passes and striking of balls for goals. Havertz doesn’t even possess a fake-swift movement which most prolific strikers possess. This fake-swift movement makes it easier for these strikers to deceive defenders into moving in the wrong direction to enable them (these strikers) to score goals. Fofana displayed such movements against Fulham but was unfortunate to score that goal.

Hence, Graham Potter should consider starting Fofana ahead of Havertz, so that Chelsea’s attacking position will become threatening once more.

Jtheophil (

)