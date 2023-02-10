Opinion:FIFA Was Wrong To Pick Guardiola Ahead Of Regragui For The Manager Of The Year Top 3 Nominees

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The World Football governing body FIFA, has announced the Final Three Contenders for the Best FIFA Men’s Manager of the year, and the list contains the names of elite Managers.

Argentina National Team Head Coach Lionel Scaloni, Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola were listed by FIFA as the 3 finalists for the FIFA Best Men’s Manager of the year.

However, an important name that was missing from the name is the Head Coach of the Moroccan National team Wahid Regragui.

Wahid Regragui arguably deserves a spot on the podium of the FIFA Best Men’s Manager of the year for his achievements at the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Last year, Wahid Regragui won the Champions League in Africa before the Moroccan FA appointed him as their Head Coach 3 months before the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Wahid Regragui built the Moroccan National team, invited Hakim Ziyech back into the squad and set an unprecedented record in the World Cup.

Under Wahid Regragui, the Atlas Lions defeated Belgium and Canada to top their group ahead of Croatia. In the knockout rounds, they Defeated Spain in the Round of 16 and Portugal in the Quarterfinals to become the first ever African Nation to reach the Semifinals of the World Cup.

It’s understandable that Carlo Ancelotti and Lionel Scaloni both made the final 3. Carlo Ancelotti helped Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles last season while Lionel Scaloni won the world Cup with Argentina.

Pep Guardiola won the English Premier league but, he lost to Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in the most embarrassing manner last season.

