Opinion: Why the Super Eagles need a new defensive midfielder who can lead like Rice or Rodri

The Super Eagles look to be bright in attack. The likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Osimhen, Moses Simon are all classy players who can rival any team, any day.

However, the team still lacks a defensive midfield maestro to make the whole team tick.

The Super Eagles will face Sao Tome and Principe as they prepare to set their mark in the 2023 Ivory Coast AFCON tournament and need to be their best to rewrite their dismal display in Cameroon in the round of 16.

The Super Eagles have great midfielders in Aribo and Alex Iwobi, however, the greatest of teams have been able to get key defensive midfielders who stand up to the occasion when the team is struggling.

Rodri can be seen as one of the best defensive midfielders for Manchester City as his contribution to their treble season was immense.

Not only that, he helped Spain win their first UEFA Super League. The Spanish international is versatile. His ability to hold and link up play, complementing the efforts of the creative midfielders in the team as made him revolutionize the role of the defensive midfielder.

Declan Rice also has revolutionize the role at the Emirates scoring and helping to create chances as well as winning possessions from the pivotal area.

Against Tunisia in Cameroon, the goal that knocked out the Super Eagles was an error in the defensive midfield area of the team.

Tbe Super Eagles had good chances and played better than the Tunisians, however the slip in the central of midfield cost the Super Eagles a quarter finals spot at the tournament.

Wilfred Ndidi is a great defensive midfielder, however, there should be competition for the spot to help him improve his game.

One area the Super Eagles need urgent attention is the defensive midfield area.

Jose Peseiro should look to fix this area before the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast so that the team will be complete enough to compete at international competitions.

WordGemini (

)