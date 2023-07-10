Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has affirmed that Victor Osimhen will continue to don their shirt in the upcoming season, dispelling any doubts about the striker’s future. However, De Laurentiis also acknowledged that if an enticing offer materializes, Napoli would consider it and seek out another exceptional talent, akin to their successful acquisitions of Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen.

The indication is that Osimhen is destined to carve out a long-term career at Napoli. His impact and potential have prompted the club to set a high valuation for his services, reportedly ranging from €120-150 million. This echoes the situation with Kalidou Koulibaly, who was priced so exorbitantly by Napoli that he ultimately remained with the club until his prospects elsewhere dwindled, with Chelsea swooping in for the defender.

While the circumstances are reminiscent, it is important to note that each player and situation is unique. Osimhen has already showcased his capabilities and potential at Napoli, leaving a lasting impression with his performances. The club sees him as a vital asset for their future and is determined not to let him depart for anything less than a substantial fee.

As Osimhen’s career unfolds, the possibility of him finishing his footballing journey at Napoli seems increasingly likely. The club’s steadfastness in valuing their players and their proven ability to discover and nurture top talents further solidifies their commitment to building a formidable team. If Osimhen continues to excel, Napoli’s stance on his future may serve as a deterrent for potential suitors, ensuring his continued presence at the club for years to come.

