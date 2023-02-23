Opinion: Why the attacking midfield position is the best position that suits Havertz.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kai Havertz has indeed become one of Chelsea’s players with the worst form since this season as he’s yet to record more than 5 goals as a striker in the premier league competition.

However, one would agree that Kai Havertz is been deployed to a position (striking position) that isn’t his natural position. And one which he is still struggling to adapt.

But deploying Havertz to the attacking position by Potter would augur well for the Chelsea squad.

Reasons:

Havertz’s performance against Southampton is proof that he (Havertz) is great at the attacking position: The way Kai Havertz performed during Chelsea’s game against Southampton is a clear message to Graham Potter that Kai Havertz will record gigantic assists for Chelsea’s strikers. The way Havertz controlled the game and made some decisions from the attacking midfield position shows how technical and dangerous he would become from that attacking midfield position. Always deploying Havertz to the striking position, limits his astounding performances because Havertz lacks the strength and stamina to take on players. Datro Fofana possesses great stamina that enabled him to take on Southampton’s defenders with ease. Playing Kai Havertz behind Datro Fofana will give Chelsea a greater advantage in scoring goals and winning games too. This is because both Fofana and Havertz are likely to be scoring goals.

Havertz possesses a beautiful and swift distribution of decisive passes: Havertz is a Chelsea player whose craftiness in distributing passes is highly recommended. Havertz can twist and slot in unexpected passes to any Chelsea player that makes a run into the box of Chelsea’s opponents.

If Chelsea football club’s new head coach, Graham Potter will start deploying Havertz to the attacking position, then Chelsea’s squad will be banging in goals and will always be at victory in their games.

