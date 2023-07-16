Opinion: Why Sofyan Amrabat Will Do Well If Signed By Manchester United

Manchester United have been very active in the summer transfer window as they want to sign top players that can help the club compete with top teams like Manchester City, Arsenal, and other top clubs in the English Premier League. There are transfer talks and rumors that Manchester United are interested in signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. There is clearly no doubt that the club needs to sign a player in the mold of the Moroccan. This is because the club has no replacement for Brazilian international Casemiro whenever he is suspended for matches or when he needs to be rested.

Amrabat has a chance of doing well if he is eventually signed by the English club. This is because he is a versatile midfielder who can play in various positions, including central midfield, defensive midfield, and even as a right-back if needed. This flexibility would be valuable for Manchester United, as it would allow the team to adapt to different tactical setups and provide options for squad rotation.

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick once advised the club to sign a very solid and physically strong midfielder for their midfield. Amrabat clearly fits this bill because the midfielder possesses excellent physical attributes, including strength, stamina, and athleticism. These qualities are highly valued in the Premier League, known for its fast-paced and physically demanding nature. His ability to cover ground, win duels, and maintain intensity throughout matches could greatly benefit Manchester United.

