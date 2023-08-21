Opinion: Why Ryan Gravenberch could become the star player Manchester United desperately need

Manchester United have named Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich their top transfer target, with Liverpool also keen.

The Athletic understands that Erik ten Hag’s side are looking into loaning out the Dutchman, with their pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat stalled due to the failure to unload Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek.

Gravenberch prefers a move to Old Trafford over a move to Liverpool, according to The Athletic, as both clubs aim to improve their midfields.

The midfielder is looking for a new club to enhance his playing time ahead of the 2024 European Championships. He was left out of the Netherlands’ 2022 World Cup roster after scarcely playing for Bayern after joining from Ajax, and he hopes to be reinstated for the Euros.

Gravenberch isn’t the pure defensive midfielder Liverpool requires, but he may slot in with Casemiro at the base of Man United’s midfield trio.

Furthermore, Gravenberch has the potential to be a superstar but is now underutilised at Bayern.

Last season, the 21-year-old played less than 1,000 minutes in all competitions for the Bavarian club and made just three Bundesliga starts as both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel favoured other options.

Gravenberch’s Expected Transfer Value (xTV) was €73.1 million in March 2022, but it is presently €49.1 million. Furthermore, Gravenberch could be a wise loan option for Manchester United, similar to Marcel Sabitzer’s brief loan stay at Old Trafford last season.

Ten Hag’s ideal midfield signing for a long time was Frenkie de Jong, with the club shifting to Amrabat after being priced out of a bid for the former Ajax midfielder.

The Red Devils appear to be following the similar pattern, with negotiations with Fiorentina having broken down. Man United, on the other hand, could be on the verge of signing their next midfielder if they can secure a deal for Gravenberch.

Data analytics experts SciSports feel Gravenberch has the ability to outperform De Jong and the rest of Man United’s current lineup.

The Dutchman has a potential SciSkill rating of 133.2, which is higher than De Jong’s present SciSkill rating of 117.1. Furthermore, it pales in comparison to Amrabat’s SciSkill level of 92.8.

Gravenberch is available considering he is Bayern’s fourth choice centre midfielder, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, and Man Utd would be securing a world class player if a deal can be reached.

It follows Jamie Carragher’s comments about Casemiro being a “panic buy” last summer. adding that if Manchester United are to fight for the Premier League title, they will need to buy another world-class midfielder shortly.

