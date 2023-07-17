Opinion: Why Rasmus Hojlund Will Do Well If Signed By Manchester United

Manchester United, under the leadership of former Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag, struggled to score goals last season as the club had to rely on Marcus Rashford alone to get goals for them. This affected them in some matches where they needed to score more to win; if not for the fact that the club kept the highest clean sheets in the English Premier League last season, there are chances that they would have finished outside the top four. In a bid for Manchester United to compete for major trophies next season, they need to sign a striker, and the club has identified Rasmus Hojlund as their primary target.

There are huge chances that the Denmark international will do well at Manchester United, as his style suits the Ten Hag pattern. The player has the ability to connect with his teammates on counter-attacks, fight to get the ball back when his team loses possession, and superbly play intelligently around the opponent’s penalty area.

Rasmus is very strong physically, and he is also technically gifted. This combination will make the player a perfect fit at Manchester United.

Given that Manchester United is considering signing him before the transfer window closes, it suggests that he possesses talent and potential that the club’s scouts and management see as valuable for their squad.

While there is no doubt that the coaching staff at Manchester United will play a vital role in shaping Hojlund’s development as a player due to his age, there is also no doubt that good coaching can help him reach his full potential and improve his skills.

