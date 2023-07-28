Opinion: Why Nottingham Forest Need Taiwo Awoniyi To Be In Top Form Next Season

Nottingham Forest, under the leadership of their head coach, Steve Cooper, performed exceptionally well towards the end of last season as the club was able to escape relegation. The club had 38 points in 38 appearances in the English Premier League (EPL), and there is clearly no doubt that one of the players who was instrumental for the club in their fight to stay in the league was Taiwo Awoniyi.

The former Liverpool football club player played 27 games for Nottingham Forest last season in the EPL, and out of these appearances, he scored ten goals for the club, making him the highest goalscorer for them in the EPL. There are chances that the club might have relegated if not for Awoniyi last season, and this shows that the player is very crucial for the team, and they will only hope that the player can maintain top shape physically and mentally ahead of next season.

Awoniyi is a powerful and athletic striker who is good at holding the ball up higher up the pitch, thereby creating space for other attackers in the team in their bid to take advantage of their opponents in attacking moves.

The 25-year-old forward is a clinical finisher who has the ability to shoot with both feet, and his aerial ability helps him score headers too.

Awoniyi has proven himself in his first season at the club that he has what it takes to help the club compete at the highest level with other clubs, and it will be interesting to see whether the player can bring his last season’s form into the coming season.

