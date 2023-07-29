Opinion: Why Nottingham Forest Need Brennan Johnson To Be In Top Form Next Season

Nottingham Forest, under the leadership of their head coach, Steve Cooper, performed well during the tail end of last season, as they were able to amass a total of 38 points in the 38 games that they played in the English Premier League (EPL). The 38 points that they had made them escape relegation, and one of the players that was instrumental for the club during their fight not to get relegated is Brennan Johnson, and there is clearly no doubt that the club will need the player to be in top form next season if he is eventually not sold in this summer transfer window as clubs have already shown interest in him.

Johnson scored a total of eight goals for Nottingham Forest last season in the EPL, and the player was also involved in all 38 matches that the club played in the league. This statistic shows that the player is fit enough to be available for games when he is called upon by his coach, and it also means that the player has the quality of putting the ball in the back of the net when presented with glorious opportunities.

Forest will be playing against some of the best teams in the world in the Premier League again next season, just like they did last season. They will need to be at their best to compete, and Johnson will be a key part of that. He is a young player who is still learning, but he has the potential to be a star in the EPL, as he has already shown glimpses of what he can do at the highest level in the league last season. The player’s form last season suggests that he will be a major asset for Forest next season.

It will be interesting to see whether the player can help his team compete with other top teams next season.

