Opinion: Why Neymar Pursuit Makes no Sense for Chelsea

Chelsea have been linked with a sensational move for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar amid increased talk of a summer exit.

The Brazilian has two years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes, but PSG are said to be open to selling the 31-year-old at the end of this season as they look to recoup some of the world record transfer fee they paid Barcelona to secure his services back in 2017.

Rumours of a transfer to Stamford Bridge have gathered speed after reports emerged of Neymar’s name being mentioned during a meeting between Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelafi. The pair were reportedly meeting to discuss Hakim Ziyech’s failed loan move to the French capital, which collapsed in the dying embers of the January transfer window, and Neymar was also a topic of conversation.

According to 90min, several Premier League teams have discussed the possibility of signing the Brazilian, and his representatives have already spoken to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle to discuss Neymar’s interest in a move to the English top flight.

of a possible exit comes during Neymar’s most productive Ligue 1 season at PSG since 2019, with 22 league goals and assists registered so far this term.

That form and his potential availability have reportedly alerted Chelsea, who could swoop this summer.

However, the 31-year-old is not what the Blues need.

Reports of Chelsea pursuing Neymar come just weeks after the club splashed €70 million on Mykhailo Mudryk, with that fee potentially rising to €100m with various add-ons.

Mudryk is nine years younger than Neymar and despite a fairly uninspiring start to life at Chelsea, he is an option for the future and considering the vast investment and faith put in him, the Blues can’t look elsewhere. Furthermore, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic can both play on the left, while Hakim Ziyech and Noni Madueke are options on the right. Chelsea are stacked with wide talent and therefore Neymar just simply isn’t needed.

Chelsea are reportedly looking for sponsorship this summer, which could be a reason why Neymar has become a transfer target, with his lucrative status in world football, but that doesn’t justify a pursuit of the Brazilian.

At 31 years of age, Neymar is a direct contrast to the younger model of signing that Chelsea have opted for since Graham Potter’s arrival, and he would want to win now. Chelsea aren’t ready for that.

Potter currently holds a dismal 38% win rate as Chelsea boss – the worst in the 21st century – but he has been promised time to work on his ideas and build a squad ready to compete in the future, not the present. Neymar doesn’t align with that school of thought.

In addition to that, the former Barcelona man has become a fitness liability since joining PSG, amassing over 20 Ligue 1 appearances in a single season on just one occasion – the 2021/22 campaign. With Chelsea already suffering at the hands of injury-prone players, such as Ben Chilwell, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Wesley Fofana, adding another one to the mixture would be a recipe for disaster.

A partner for Enzo Fernandez in midfield should be the next priority for Potter, rather than the luxurious option of Neymar.

Furthermore, given PSG spent €222m to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, the Parisians will be keen to rake in a fair fee if they are to sell the Brazilian star this year. That should put Chelsea off pursuing the Santos academy graduate once and for all.

With an xTV of €66.1m, Neymar still holds considerable value in the market, but Chelsea would be wise to ignore any wishes for a Galactico signing in favour of continuing their shift to signing young stars.

