Opinion: Why Newcastle United Need Joe Willock To Be In Top Form Next Season

Newcastle United performed well in the English Premier League (EPL) last season, as they were able to finish in the top four for the first time in many years. There were many players who contributed to the club’s success on the pitch to make their Champions League return a possibility, and Joe Willock was one of the players that was really impressive for the club, as the player went on to assist his teammates six times and also scored three goals in the EPL for them.

The player’s form last season shows that there is definitely no doubt that the club will hope that the former Arsenal football club player is in top form ahead of next season.

Willock played 35 games in the EPL last season, and he was also able to lead his side to the Carabao Cup final even though they were defeated by Manchester United. This shows that the player is fit enough to play quite a number of games, and he is also always available when the coach wants his service on the pitch.

Willock’s strengths are his ability to score goals and his creativity in the final third. He is also a good dribbler, and he has a good passing range. The 23-year-old may not be the most physically imposing midfielder, but he makes up for it with his technical ability, and this is one of the reasons why he was instrumental for Newcastle last season.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has used the player both as a midfielder last season and as a winger; this shows that the player is a utility player, that is, he can operate in more than one position on the pitch.

It will be interesting to see whether the player can help the club compete for major trophies next season.

