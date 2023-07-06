Opinion: Why midfielder will be successful at Manchester United

A lot of premier league clubs are already beginning to get themselves ready for next season as well as the hurdle before next season, pre season tournaments and games.

Manchester United, very much like other clubs are also getting themselves involved in the fray. The Red Devils already made a significant addition to the squad by acquiring the services of Mason Mount from rival club Chelsea for a few of about £60m

Photo credit: Man United Twitter

The English midfielder will be playing alongside Portuguese maestro Bruno Fernades with his fellow country man Marcus Rashford right in front of him.

Mason Mount boast of trophies won on the continent as well as Club World Cup medal. He helped Chelsea to a champions league triumph against newly crowned champions Manchester City back in 2021. He was also part of the team that won the UEFA Super Cup beating Villarreal on penalties. He also won Chelsea POTY during his time at the club.

Photo credit: Twitter

He’s already proven himself in the premier league and on the continent with Chelsea and earned himself a spot in the very competitive England national team squad. Settling down at Old trafford shouldn’t be a problem for the young chap at all.

Another interesting topic is how he does in the “heavy” number 7 jersey come next season considering quite a few number of players such as Alexis Sanchez, Memphis Depay and arguably Ronaldo himself during his second stint at the club have all unsuccessfully defended the shirt ever since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid.

Manchester united fans will hope this is not one of the numerous mistakes the Glazers family have made over time and expect Mason Mount to turn up the heat a step further as every premier league team look to close the gap between them and Manchester city.

