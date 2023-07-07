Opinion: Why Manchester United Still Need At Least Three Signings

Manchester United, under the leadership of their head coach, Erik Ten Hag, performed exceptionally well last season, as they were able to win the Carabao Cup and also make the top four. One of the statements the coach made when he was unveiled was that “eras do come to an end”, He made this statement in light of the dominance of Manchester City in the league. In a bid for the club to compete for the big trophies next season under the leadership of the former Ajax Coach, it is required that they sign three more players before the transfer window ends.

The club already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea, but they also need to sign a striker, a goalkeeper, and another midfielder ahead of the coming season. Manchester United suffered last season because of a lack of squad depth. They used their first team players for almost all the competitions that they played in last season, which led to the injuries of players like Lisandro Martnez, Raphael Varane, and Antony, while players like Luke Shaw, David De Gea, Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes were fatigued.

The club has identified Andre Onana as a top target for the goalkeeper’s position and Rasmus Hojlund for the striker’s position, but it’s not certain if they are going to sign another midfielder before the season officially starts.

Top teams in Europe have strengthened in the transfer window, and it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United will be able to sign more players before the season ends.

